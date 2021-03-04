Yemen's missile force targets Saudi Aramco in Jeddah: spox.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced a missile strike by the Yemeni army and popular committees on Aramco in Jeddah.

"This morning, the Yemeni missile unit targeted the Saudi Aramco with "Quds-2" winged missile and the hit was accurate," he said, according to Al-Masirah.

Saree wrote in a tweet on Thursday that the missile had hit the target with great accuracy, and that the operation was carried out as part of a natural and legal response to the continuing siege and aggression against the beloved Yemeni people.

There has been no response from Saudi Arabia to the attack.

Yemeni sources also reported on Thursday morning that Yemeni forces had launched a drone strike on King Khalid's base in southern Saudi Arabia.

Yemen's retaliatory attack was carried out with a "Qasef-2K" drone and the hit was accurate, said Yahya Saree, adding that the drone attack comes in response to continued US-Saudi aggression, military escalation, and siege.

In late November, an official at Aramco oil company said that one of the tanks at Aramco’s North Jeddah Bulk Plant is currently out of action following a rocket attack by Yemeni Houthis.

Yemen’s Houthi forces announced that they fired a missile at and struck the facility. Saudi authorities later confirmed the attack, Reuters reported.

Aramco’s oil production and export facilities are mostly in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, more than 1,000 km from Jeddah.

One of the 13 tanks used for diesel oil, gasoline and jet fuel at Aramco’s North Jeddah Bulk Plant is currently out of action, the facility’s manager Abdullah al-Ghamdi told journalists on a tour.

