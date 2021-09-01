Riyadh claims it intercepted third Yemeni drone

The Saudi coalition, once again claimed that it has managed to intercept and destroy the third Yemeni suicide in the country's sky.

Earlier Wednesday, the Saudi coalition claimed that it had succeeded in intercepting and shooting down two suicide drones of the Yemeni army and popular committees in the skies of the country.

According to Al-Arabiya, the Saudi coalition's statement did not specify in which Yemeni province the drones were shot down. However, as in the past, it has been claimed that Sana'a government forces tried to target civilians.

