Saudi-led coalition claims intercepting a Yemeni drone

Citing the aggressor coalition in Yemen, Saudi Arabia's state television claimed on Monday that the Saudi-led coalition had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Yemeni Army and Houthi movement in southern Saudi Arabia.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Saudi Arabia's official television claimed that the drone intended to attack the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

While the Yemeni army drone unit and Yemeni Popular Resistance Committees have always targeted military targets deep in Saudi territory, the Saudi coalition claimed that the drone was aimed at civilians and civilian areas.

Yemeni forces have not yet reacted to the report.

The Yemeni army has repeatedly warned the Saudi coalition of continuing siege and attack against the Yemeni nation, vowing to retaliate the hostile actions of the coalition with missile and drone operations.

RHM/FNA13991225000085