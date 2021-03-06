Yemen launches drone attacks on Saudi 'King Khalid' Air Base

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said early Saturday that King Khalid Air Base in southern Saudi Arabia had been targeted by two drones.

"Important positions at King Khalid Airbase were targeted by two 'Semad-3' drones, he added, saying that the move was in response to the continuing siege and aggression against Yemen.

Saree also announced on Friday on his Twitter account that a large-scale drone attack on a Saudi military airbase in the southern part of the Kingdom.

He wrote that important and sensitive areas were carefully targeted at King Khalid Air Base in the Khamis Mushait area with five Qasif K2 UAVs. Saree went on to point out that the attacks were carried out in response to Saudi coalition airstrikes and the ongoing blockade.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Thursday a rocket attack on the Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah.

Saree wrote in a tweet on Thursday that the missile had hit the target with great accuracy, and that the operation was carried out as part of a natural and legal response to the continuing siege and aggression against the beloved Yemeni people.

