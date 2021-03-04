Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Lifting illegal sanctions only way to advance JCPOA

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister said that Iran expects the remaining JCPOA signatories to resolve issues through political settlement.

Army achieves important technologies in helicopter field

The Commander of Iranian Army Ground Forces said that the force has gained salient achievements and important technologies in the field of manufacturing helicopter.

Alliance with Israel to have deadly consequences for SA, UAE

A member of the Expediency Council, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi warned Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain over forming alliance with the Zionist regime against Iran.

Iran, Syria sign auto manufacturing agreement

Tehran and Damascus have signed a cooperation agreement to reestablish SIAMCO auto company in Syria.

US should be held accountable six years of crime in Yemen

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh lashed out at the Biden administration’s allegations against Iran regarding the Yemeni war.

Iran COVID-19 update: 8,525 cases, 86 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,525 COVID-19 infections and 86 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

IAEA BoG's draft resolution unconstructive, unfriendly

Stating that the draft resolution at the Board of Governors against Tehran is unconstructive and unfriendly, the Iranian President’s Chief of Staff warned that it has a negative effect on Iran's negotiations at the JCPOA.

Iran attaching importance to practical measures not words

Biden administration is claiming that it seeks to return the table of JCPOA, however, saying words are not sufficient, what is important to Iran is actions and lifting of sanctions, said Iranian President.

Pres. felicitates his Bulgarian counterpart on National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to his Bulgarian counterpart to felicitate him and the people of the country on the country's National Day.

