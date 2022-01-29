Iranian, Azeri FMs discus bilateral coop., region over phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and developments in the region.

US dreams of looting never to be realized: Clergic

Saying that the US dreams of looting will never be realized, Tehran Provisional Friday prayers leader said that all sanctions must be removed permanently and Tehran will not accept the suspension of sanctions.

Tehraners hold rallies in support of Yemeni people

After holding Friday prayers, the people of Tehran held a rally in support of Yemen, condemning the inhumane acts of the Saudi-led coalition against the oppressed people of this country.

Envoy slams US operation in Syria, urges lifting sanctions

Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations has condemned the US military operation in the Syrian soil, calling on the international community to pave the way for lifting anti-Syria sanctions.

Iran FM's visit to India postponed due to COVID-19

Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to India was postponed due to the illness of his Indian counterpart Subramaniam Jaishankar, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Guterres hails Iran role in resolving human crisis in Yemen

The Secretary-General of the United Nations hailed the constructive positions of Iran in supporting the peace process, paying attention to humanitarian issues, and initiating political talks to resolve the crisis in Yemen.

RHM/