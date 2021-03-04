  1. Politics
Venezuela detects Brazilian COVID-19 variant

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Venezuela has detected the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus in three different parts of the country, President Nicolas Maduro announced Wednesday.

"We’ve detected the Brazilian COVID-19 variant, which is more contagious, in Venezuela," Maduro said on Twitter, Anadolu reported.

He noted that the variant has been found in the states of Miranda and Bolivar as well as the capital Caracas.

"Besides taking preventive measures, we are working with health authorities to determine the magnitude of this new variant," he added.

Venezuela has reported more than 140,000 infections, over 1,350 fatalities and at least 132,500 recoveries.

