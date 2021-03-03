Lifting illegal sanctions only way to advance JCPOA

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Themistoklis Demiris on Wednesday.

Both sides conferred on the expansion of bilateral relations as well as the latest JCPOA developments.

He went on to say that Iran will fully comply with its JCPOA obligations if Washington lifts illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“Iran’s move to reduce its JCPOA commitments are in line with the provisions of the Nuclear Deal and in response to the non-fulfillment of the US and European commitments,” he added.

The Iranian diplomat further highlighted that Tehran has adopted necessary measures to safeguard the JCPOA in the past four years.

Referring to the efforts made by E3 to submit a draft resolution, he maintained that Iran will not accept similar behaviors after the failure of the US maximum pressure campaign.

According to Araghchi, lifting illegal US sanctions is the only way to advance the JCPOA, adding that Iran expects the remaining signatories of the Nuclear Deal to resolve the issues through political settlement and avoid any action the would further escalate tensions.

Demiris, for his part, stressed Greece's support for using diplomatic means to resolve disputes, noting that the country along with its European partners has always opposed the US withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal and the imposition of unilateral sanctions against Iran.

FA/IRN 84250551