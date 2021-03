Iranian short film “Behind the Glasses” directed by Mehdi Irvani has received the power of the film award from the Blount Film Festival in the US.

The power of the film award is given to the films which have a powerful impact on the viewers.

The Blount Film Festival was held virtually from February 19 to 28 in Blount, Wisconsin, and the winners were announced at the closing ceremony.

FA/ 5160980