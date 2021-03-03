Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Lifting US sanctions, only way to revive JCPOA: Pres. Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that lifting sanctions imposed by the United States against Islamic Republic of Iran is the only way to salvage and revive Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran stresses development of technological coop. with Syria

In a meeting with the Syrian Minister of Industry Ziad Sabbagh in Damascus, Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari underscored the development of technological cooperation between the two sides.

Makran helicopter carrier provided great capacity for Navy

Deputy Iran’s Navy Commander for Coordination said that Makran helicopte carrier has created various support capacities for the independent presence of country’s naval combat, intelligence and operational fleets in high seas.

Iran seeking to shape new 'tech diplomacy' in world

Startups are Iran’s powerful defense against international sanctions, VP Sattari said and added that technology diplomacy is a new form of diplomacy that Iran seeks to shape in the world.

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 60,267 in Iran: official

Some 86 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 1,406,845 people out of a total of 1,648,174 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, according to Health Ministry.

Iran may reconsider IAEA coop. if any resolution ratified

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei warned that Iran may revise its cooperation with the IAEA if the drafted anti-Iranian resolution is approved.

Iran, Iraq stress expansion of border coop.

Commander of the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police met and held talks with Commander of Iraq's Border Police on the expansion and strengthening of border cooperation.

Tehran interested in rapid revival of liberated areas : Envoy

Hailing that Tehran-Baku relations have entered a new stage of prosperity, Iran's envoy to Azerbaijan said that the restoration of the liberated territories and increase economic relations with Baku is a priority for Iran.

FA