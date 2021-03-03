Iran, Syria sign auto manufacturing agreement

Syrian Minister of Industry Ziad Sabbagh said that Tehran and Damascus have signed an auto production agreement in the presence of Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Iranian Ambassador to Damascus Javad Torkabadi on Tuesday.

Both sides conferred on resuming joint cooperation between the two countries such as reviving the Iranian-Syrian car company SIAMCO during the meeting, he added.

SIAMCO Car Company was founded in 2007 on the outskirts of Damascus and manufactured the first domestic car in the country.

Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari visited Syria and unveiled Iran’s innovation center in Damascus.

The Head of Knowledge-based economy and software development headquarters Parviz Karami underlined that directors of 40 Iranian Knowledge-based companies accompany Vice President for Science and Technology on his trip.

