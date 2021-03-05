Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Russia praises E3 for scrapping Iran draft resolution at IAEA

The Russian diplomat in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has hailed Germany, France and UK for their decision to scrap an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors as "commendable".

Turkish president urges US to lift sanctions against Iran

Turkish President called on US to lift sanctions against Iran, highlighting that move will lead to the economic prosperity and stability of the region.

Iran says 100% of villages now have access to electricity

An Iranian official on Thursday announced 100% village electrification, saying that 57,703 villages in the country with a population of 10 to 20 households have now access to electricity.

Blinken: US to lift some sanctions if Iran fulfill its obligations

US Secretary of State claimed that the US will lift a number of sanctions against Tehran if Iran comes back into compliance with its obligations under the nuclear agreement.

Iran not to accept pressure, threat: AEOI spox

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Iran will not accept pressure and threat, underling that such measures will only destroy the remnants of the Nuclear Deal.

Rouhani urges for stepped-up trade relations among ECO states

President Rouhani says that "ECO constitutes a priority in the paradigm governing Iran’s regional and neighbourliness policies," urging for increasing trade relations between ECO member states.

FM spox confirms scrapping anti-Iran resolution at IAEA

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the plan to adopt an anti-Iran resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was shelved thanks to intensive diplomatic efforts.

US-backed anti-Iran plan at IAEA BG scrapped: Gharibabadi

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations has said that Britain, France and Germany have scrapped a US-backed plan for the IAEA Board of Governors to criticize Iran.

COVID-19 claims other 78 lives in past 24 hours in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,404 COVID-19 new infections and 78 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Rouhani warns of politicizing Iran's nuclear issue at IAEA

President Rouhani said Thur. that if the US lifts sanctions, Iran will have warmer relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the agency's monitoring will be carried out according to the law.

No negotiations needed for US return to JCPOA: FM spox.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed the need for the United States to return to the nuclear deal in order to revive the negotiation process between Tehran and Washington.