Iran COVID-19 update: 80 deaths, 8,066 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,550,142 with the death toll standing at 59,264.

According to Lari, 3,679 patients are in critical condition while 1,324,231 patients have recovered.

So far, 10,274,529 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 110 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,442,742 and recoveries amounting to 85,404,402.

