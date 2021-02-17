COVID-19 death toll mounts to 59,184 in Iran: official

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that 8,042 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 1,542,076.

Over the last 24 hours, 67 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 59,184, she added.

Lari noted that 3,684 cases are in critical condition while 1,317,612 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

So far, 10,218,318 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesperson.

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 110,102,025 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths having reached 2,431,445 and recoveries amounting to 84,924,522.

