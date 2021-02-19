Iran COVID-19 update: 77 deaths, 8,017 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,558,159 with the death toll standing at 59,341.

According to Lari, 3,669 patients are in critical condition while at least 1,331,162 patients have recovered.

So far, 10.33 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 110.9 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths nearing 2.45 million and recoveries amounting to 85.8 million.

HJ/