Feb 20, 2021, 8:05 PM

Iran, Russia discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Moscow and deputy foreign minister of the Russian Federation conferred on regional developments on Saturday.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Special Presidential Presentative on the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting in Moscow on Saturday.

Both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments, ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf, and the Astana peace talks.

Jalali and Bogdanov stressed the need for continued cooperation and consultations between Iran and Russia over regional issues, calling for constant contacts and meetings in the future.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey held another round of Astana peace talks in Sochi on Tuesday.

The Astana peace talk was initiated by Iran, Russia, and Turkey to find a solution to the conflicts in Syria.

