Feb 15, 2021, 2:35 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,760 cases, 83 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,760 COVID-19 infections and 83 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,526,023 with the death toll standing at 59,028.

According to Lari, 3,704 patients are in critical condition while close to 1.3 million patients have recovered.

So far, over 10 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 109 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.4 million and recoveries amounting to more than 81 million.

