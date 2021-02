Afghan security sources told Tolo TV that a car carrying UN staff members has been attacked on Kabul-Jalalabad highway.

According to Afghan security sources, the attack took place in the town of Sarawbi, in Tangi Abrisham Area, killing five UN staff members.

Afghan officials have not yet released further information on the incident to the media.

However, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

