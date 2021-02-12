Iran condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Afghanistan

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his condolences with the families of the victims of the heinous attack and condemned the growth of violence in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, violence in Afghanistan has entered a very dangerous phase and if the international community, regional countries and all responsible forces in Afghanistan do not pay attention to this important issue, there are fears that this country would see increasing violence and worse security conditions.”

Five Afghan security personnel were killed when a UN convoy they were escorting came under attack in Kabul province.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack and a Taliban spokesman said they had nothing to do with it.

A statement by UNAMA said no UN personnel were hurt in the attack, which took place in the Surobi district of the province outside of the Afghan capital.

