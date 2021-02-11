Three explosions hit Afghanistan’s Kabul, Nangarhar

Two consecutive explosions in Nangarhar province and one in the Afghan capital Kabul killed two civilians and injured six others, AWA news reported.

Afghan security officials announced that two consecutive explosions took place on Thursday in the cities of Kameh and Behsud in Nangarhar province.

Tolo TV Network also announced the breaking news a moment ago that an explosion in Kabul (capital of Afghanistan) left one person injured.

Ferdows Faramarz Spokesman for Kabul Police Command said that at around 14:55 (local time), an explosion took place at Qala-e-Abdul Ali Area in Paghman, Kabul.

According to him, the incident was caused by a roadside bomb, injuring a child.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for today's blasts.

