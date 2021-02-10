Iran condemns Kabul blasts

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh slammed today’s explosions that have led to casualties among Afghan civilians.

He also condoled the Afghan people and government over the losses.

Khatibzadeh urged all groups that are interested in Afghanistan’s destiny and future to not let violence spread in the country and ordinary people become victims of such planned violence.

Three explosions in Kabul killed three people and injured six others on Wednesday. According to police, one of the blasts targeted a police vehicle in Baraki square of Kabul, killing three people including Mohammadzai Kochai, the PD5 Police chief.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

MAH/ 5144164