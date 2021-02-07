Iraqi forces arrest 13 ISIL terrorists in Baghdad

The Iraqi intelligence and security agency issued a statement on the latest achievements in the fight against remnants of ISIL terrorists in the country, Alforat News reported.

The statement noted that Iraqi security forces captured 13 ISIL terrorists in a large-scale operation in Baghdad, adding that the elements were involved in a number of terrorist operations in Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Baghdad.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

