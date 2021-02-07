Hashd al-Sha’abi pounds ISIL hideouts in eastern Iraq

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi in Diyala province in eastern Iraq and near the border with Iran, targeted the hideouts of ISIL terrorist gang elements in the province.

According to Saberin News, the positions of ISIL elements in the village of Ain Al-Samak near the heights of the Naft Khaneh area were targeted by the artillery of the fighters of this organization after close intelligence monitoring by the Hashd al-Sha’abi intelligence forces.

Official statistics on the number of ISIL casualties in the operation have not yet been announced.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, in collaboration with the Iraqi army, have intensified their pursuit of terrorists and clashes with them in Diyala over the past week.

Five members of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were martyred in clashes with ISIL terrorists in Naft Khaneh last Tuesday.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past three months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

