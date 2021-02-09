  1. Politics
Feb 9, 2021, 1:06 PM

Iraqi army seize large amount of Takfiri weapons in Kirkuk

Iraqi army seize large amount of Takfiri weapons in Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – During an operation in Kirkuk Governorate, Iraqi armed forces discovered and confiscated large quantities of weapons belonging to Takfiri terrorists.

Iraqi armed forces continue series of their counter-terrorism operations in various parts of the country. Iraqi forces launched a new operation against Takfiri terrorist groups in Kirkuk Governorate, Al-Forat news reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces smashed positions of ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Kirkuk. During the operation, Iraqi forces managed to impound large quantities of weapons.

This is while, yesterday, Iraqi Ministry of Interior issued a statement announcing a large-scale anti-terrorist operation carried out in Nineveh province.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that Iraqi security forces managed to identify and arrest 15 ISIL Takfiri elements during the operations.

Earlier, the Iraqi intelligence and security services said in a statement that Iraqi security forces managed to capture 13 previously-wanted ISIL Takfiri elements during a large-scale operation in Baghdad.

MA/5142761

News Code 169714

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News