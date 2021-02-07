  1. Politics
Feb 7, 2021, 7:34 PM

Blast Kills 12 security agents in Somalia

Blast Kills 12 security agents in Somalia

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – An explosion in Somalia has left 12 security agents dead on Sunday, police reported.

A roadside explosion outside the central Somalian town of Dhusamareb has killed 12 agents from the National Intelligence and Security Agency, police said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The al Shabaab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to reports.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose its radical law in the country.

FA/PR

News Code 169640

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News