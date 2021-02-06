Iraqi forces could seize ISIL ammunition, explosives

On Saturday, Iraqi intelligence service said in a statement that the country's forces were able to identify and seize the main storage of ammunition and explosives belonging to ISIL terrorist group in the desert areas of Al Anbar province near Hīt District in west part of Iraq, Alnashrah reported.

The ISIL terrorist group intended to use the ammunition and explosives of this warehouse to carry out terrorist operations in the cities of Al-Anbar province including Hīt, Fallujah and Ramadi.

Iraqi forces discovered 20 magnetic bombs, 10 explosive belts, 20 explosive devices, 119 improvised explosive devices, 250 electric and conventional detonators inside the warehouse, the statement added.

Accordingly, the ammunition was confiscated and handed over to the responsible authorities.

On Thursday, Iraqi intelligence forces, in cooperation with the Border Forces Command, managed to identify two hideouts of ISIL groups in depth of Al Anbar desert area.

