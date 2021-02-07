US must ensure Trump's actions won't be repeated: Zarif

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Mohammad Javad Zarif noted that the US must provide guarantees that actions taken by the former US government which were in violation of the nuclear deal would not be repeated.

"February 21st is Iran’s deadline to comply with the Additional Protocol in the Nuclear Deal," he said.

Zarif added that not following the Additional Protocol does not mean the nuclear deal cannot be revived.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran has never withdrawn from the Nuclear Deal and has only reduced some of its obligations.

He went on to say that Iran will never hold talks on JCPOA again because the deal has already been negotiated.

It should be noted that former US President Donald Trump Unilaterally withdrew the US from the Nuclear Deal and re-imposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2018.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU.

Tehran, in response, reduced commitments to the deal to create a balance, calling on other parties to safeguard its economic interests under the deal.

