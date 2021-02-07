Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 7

Arman-e Melli:
Do not miss opportunity of reviving JCPOA: former MP Falahatpisheh
Ebtekar:
Rouhani says vaccination will start this week
Ghalibaf conveying a message for Putin
Ettela’at:
Rouhani: COVID-19 vaccination will kick off this week according to defined priorities
America put end to coop. with Saudi Arabia in Yemeni war
Production line of shoulder-launched missiles, solid fuel inaugurated
Iran:
Iran joins club of five countries able to produce man-portable missiles
The isolation of prince in Yemen war’s whirlpool
Javan:
America to offer incentives instead of returning to JCPOA and fulfilling commitments; chocolates instead of sanctions’ removal
Jomhuri Eslami:
41 former American officials call on Biden to return to JCPOA
America to remove Yemen’s Ansarullah from terrorist list
Zionist officials afraid of getting arrested in other countries
Kayhan:
Countries that support ISIL prevent execution of Takfiris
Production line of advanced man-portable missiles opened
