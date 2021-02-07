Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 7

Arman-e Melli:

Do not miss opportunity of reviving JCPOA: former MP Falahatpisheh

Ebtekar:

Rouhani says vaccination will start this week

Ghalibaf conveying a message for Putin

Ettela’at:

Rouhani: COVID-19 vaccination will kick off this week according to defined priorities

America put end to coop. with Saudi Arabia in Yemeni war

Production line of shoulder-launched missiles, solid fuel inaugurated

Iran:

Iran joins club of five countries able to produce man-portable missiles

The isolation of prince in Yemen war’s whirlpool

Javan:

America to offer incentives instead of returning to JCPOA and fulfilling commitments; chocolates instead of sanctions’ removal

Jomhuri Eslami:

41 former American officials call on Biden to return to JCPOA

America to remove Yemen’s Ansarullah from terrorist list

Zionist officials afraid of getting arrested in other countries

Kayhan:

Countries that support ISIL prevent execution of Takfiris

Production line of advanced man-portable missiles opened

MAH