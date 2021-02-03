Iran, India geographical capacities key to boost defense coop

The Iranian Defense Minister, who arrived in Bengaluru attend on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the defense ministers of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), met with India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Hatami highlighted the close cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi in light of their cultural and historical commonalities, stressing that the bilateral ties are of special significance considering India’s long coastlines and Iran’s strategic position near the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Indian Ocean.

The Indian General also thanked and appreciated the presence of the high-ranking defense and military delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India and their participation at the official opening ceremony of the aviation exhibition, dubbed Aero India 2021.

Upon his arrival in Bengaluru yesterday, the Iranian defense minister had stressed the need for closer relations with India considering the major role that the two countries can play in linking the Indian Ocean to the North-South corridor.

Referring to the stable ties of Iran and India throughout the past years, he said, “The link between the Indian Ocean and the North-South Corridor and connection with the Central Asian states and the Caucasus are the grounds for which we need to pursue broadened relations.”

