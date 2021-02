Four Iranian detainees were released from Bengaluru central prison upon the efforts made by the Iranian diplomatic mission in Hyderabad and the cooperation of the Indian officials, he said.

According to Chegeni, the Iranian detainees have been taken to Iran by a Mahan Air flight.

This is the second group of Iranian prisoners in India who are being released and return home.

The first group consisted of 15 fishermen that arrived in Iran in early February.

