Iran defense minister meets with Indian counterpart

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has held a meeting with Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India, on the sidelines of a meeting of defense ministers of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) which was held in India’s Bangalore on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Iranian Defense Ministry, the two ministers discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interests.

Gen. Hatami recalled the anti-colonial and anti-oppression struggles of the two nations of Iran and India and the historical and cultural similarities between the two countries and called for the use of abundant capacities in the two countries to develop cooperation in various areas, including in the fields of bilateral regional and international security in line with the interests of both countries and the region.

The Iranian defense minister further referred to the Iranian strategic port of Chabahar as an opportunity for the two nations to develop regional cooperation.

The Indian Defense Minister Singh, for his part, expressed his appreciation to the attendance of the high-ranking defense delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India’s meeting and referred to the historical relations between the two countries. He emphasized maintaining and developing growing relations between the two countries, part of which is related to defense cooperation.

Emphasizing the development of defense cooperation, the two sides also discussed the relevant mechanisms.

This visit by the Iranian defense minister to India comes few months after his Indian counterpart visited Tehran at the end of last summer.

