Iran enemies main supporters of terrorists: Pezeshkian

“The enemies claim to defend human rights and call Iran a ‘terrorist state,’ but in reality, Iran is the true victim of terrorism,” the chief executive stated in a speech in the capital Tehran on Sunday, PressTV reported.

It is the accusers, who are backing the real perpetrators of violence, he added.

Pezeshkian’s remarks highlighted the double standards of the United States and its Western allies and their support for terrorist entities such as the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) that has the blood of thousands of Iranian civilians and officials on its hands, and the Israeli regime, which has killed tens of thousands of people across the region.

Addressing the ongoing atrocities committed by the regime against the defenseless people of the Gaza Strip, Pezeshkian condemned the so-called defenders of human rights for their silence and complicity in the crimes.

“In front of the eyes of the entire world, they bury women, children, and the elderly under rubble and then preach about human rights,” he said, adding that the hypocrisy of those who lecture others on human rights while supporting such crimes was evident to all.

Pezeshkian, who was addressing the closing ceremony of the Tabriz Cultural Week in Tehran, which pays tributes to the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz’s cultural heritage, reminded that from the very beginning of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic’s enemies had continuously plotted against it.

He cited the case of the US’s Operation Eagle Claw of April 24-25, 1980, which was launched by the American Armed Forces under the direct order of then-president Jimmy Carter, in an attempt to release its 52 embassy staff held in the Iranian capital after the Revolution’s victory.

The operation failed as a sandstorm crippled the US forces and their helicopters in Iran’s Tabas Desert.

‘Pezeshkian noted how the operation ended in humiliation for the attackers, besides citing the subsequent eight-year Western-backed imposed war against the Islamic Republic by Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein, during which the Iranian people lost many young and dedicated individuals.

“If those young men had been with us today, the situation in the country would be entirely different,” he remarked.

The president highlighted the painful sacrifices that had been made by such youths, many of whom served the nation selflessly and without expectation of any reward.

He noted that the enemies’ conspiracies, alongside a terror campaign that was launched by the MKO against the country following the Revolution, led to the loss of many prominent individuals, including government officials, religious leaders, and scientists.

“The enemies carried out 18,000 street executions,” he explained.

The president also paid tribute to the historic and influential uprising of Tabriz’s residents on February 18, 1978, which played a pivotal role in the success of the Revolution’s success.

“Had it not been for the February 18th uprising, the Revolution would not have been possible. The people of Tabriz stood up against oppression, and they proved their commitment during the war. Today, they continue to stand firm for their country,” he said.

Pezeshkian, meanwhile, expressed his belief that despite facing numerous challenges, Iran would overcome all predicaments with integrity, strength, and esteem.

“We are on a path that presents us with many difficulties, but I firmly believe that, with God’s grace and through unity, we will be able to overcome the crises created for us.”

Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of steadfastness and leadership to the country’s efforts to emerge victorious from various situations.

“I remain committed to my promises, and with the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, we will move forward with strength,” he stated.

He assured that Iran’s commitment to serving its people remained unchanged, despite the adversities orchestrated by foreign powers aimed at destabilizing the country.

“They try to create discontent among our people by blocking all avenues for the country, but their plans will fail. As long as we have the support of our noble people, we will foil all their efforts and bring peace and security to our land.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian noted that Iran’s foreign policy had always been centered on domestic unity and constructive engagement with neighboring countries.

He underlined the country’s unwavering commitment to peace and cooperation with various other Islamic nations, saying, “We believe that all Muslims are brothers and should stand together against oppression, injustice, and inequality.”

Iran has always sought peace, brotherhood, and unity, which are rooted in Islamic principles, the president reaffirmed.

“We have never disrupted the peace in the region. We have always followed the teachings of the [Holy] Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in our pursuit of peace and harmony,” he affirmed.

Acknowledging the importance of peace for growth and development, Pezeshkian declared, “We understand that growth is only possible in a peaceful and stable environment. In war and conflict, there can be no progress.”

MNA/