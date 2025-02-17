Iran’s parl. speaker to visit Baku for APA Plenary

A member of the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board Hojjatoleslam Alireza Salimi stated that the 15th Asian Parliamentary Assembly will be held in the Azeri capital of Baku on February 19-20 with the motto of “Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Developing Multilateral Asian Cooperation”.

Parliament speakers from 11 countries, vice Parliament speakers from five countries, and 10 countries at the level of the parliamentary delegations will partake in the Plenary.

According to the scheduled programs, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will deliver a speech at the summit, he underlined.

In addition, the Iranian parliament speaker will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, Ali Reza Salimi underlined.

