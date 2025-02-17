Nepal FM calls for deepening Tehran, Kathmandu cultural ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

In this meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister referred to the history of good relations between the two countries and emphasized the readiness of Iran to strengthen and expand relations between Iran and Nepal, especially in the fields of economy, trade, and energy.

Mutual visits of officials of the two countries and holding of economic meetings are means of getting to know each other's capacities and exploiting them for the development of relations, Araghchi also said.

He also invited her Nepali counterpart to visit Tehran.

The Foreign Minister of Nepal also referred to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, saying, "It is a good opportunity to hold some events, exhibitions and commercial, cultural, tourism and food festivals with the aim of deepening the relations between Tehran and Kathmandu."

Nepal also appreciated Iran's humanitarian efforts to evacuate the Nepali citizens from Gaza and demanded the continuation of these efforts.

