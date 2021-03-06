  1. Economy
Iran inks aviation coop. agreement with Indian Airports Co.

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) -- Director General of Iran Air Navigation and Airports Company (IAC) revealed the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Airports Company to use bilateral aviation consulting, technical-engineering services.

Mohammad Amirani broke the news on Sat. and stated that the main purpose of signing this Memorandum of Understanding is to create a platform for identifying and cooperating in support of aviation infrastructures, capacity building through training services and providing advice on the development of Air Navigation Services (ANS) solutions.

Trhe member of the Board of Directors of Iranian  Airports and Air Navigation Company stated that this MoU is valid for 10 years, adding that this Memorandum of Understanding has been exchanged with the cooperation Vice-Presidency for Development and Progress Cooperation Center.

By signing and sealing this MoU, suitable platform will be provided between Iranian Airports and Air Navigation Company and Indian Airports Company to use consulting, technical and engineering services in relevant issue, he added.

