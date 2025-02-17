4 killed as Ukrainians launch drones on Russia’s Belgorod

"Three civilians were killed in a drone attack on a car at the entry to the village of Grafovka. And an employee of a farm sustained wounds as an FPV drone hit the village of Repyakhovka," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

The official added that five private homes, three cars, a building on the premises of the farm, an elevated water tank, and an electricity line were damaged in the attack.

As many as 20 drones were launched in the Valuiki District, Gladkov continued. A female civilian was killed in a drone attack on a car moving along the motor road between Dvuluchnoye and Urazovo, and a woman who drove the car was bruised. Another civilian was injured, as an FPV drone attacked a car in the village of Dvuluchnoye. Over the past day, four private homes, three apartments in a residential building, three outbuildings, and 13 cars were damaged in the same district, with three motor vehicles being burnt down.

In the Shebekino municipality, two private homes, an outbuilding, a social facility, and a communications center were damaged in Ukrainian attacks using nine munitions and 29 drones, Gladkov wrote.

Among other attacks, seven munitions and nine drones were fired on the Belgorod District, damaging two private homes, and a farm.

SD/