Iran attaches great importance to relations with Turkmenistan

Speaking in a meeting with visiting Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Minister of Republic of Turkmenistan in Tehran which was held on the sidelines of 3rd Caspian Economic Forum, Aref emphasized Iran’s serious priority to develop and expand relations with the neighboring states.

In this strategy, the Republic of Turkmenistan has a special place, he said, adding that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stressed the need to enhance relations with the neighboring Turkmenistan.

Tehran sees no limits to promote its relations with Ashgabat, Iran’s first vice president underlined.

It is hoped that the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) inked between the high-ranking officials of the two countries would be implemented as soon as possible, he continued.

It is proposed that the trade and economic relations would be further expanded between the two countries, Aref stated, noting that deepening trade-economic ties with a focus on the private sector has bene put on the agenda.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the first vice president of Iran emphasized the need to develop relations in the fields of energy, transportation, transit and also the development of tourism given the cultural and civilizational commonalities exist between the two countries.

Aref also stressed the need to hold regular Iran-Turkmenistan Joint economic Cooperation meetings to spur trade-economic relations between the two states.

The Third Caspian Economic Forum kicked off at Tehran’s Azadi Hotel on Monday with the participation of prime ministers and ministers from Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, and relevant economic activists.

