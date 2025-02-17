Georgia plane crash leaves at least 2 dead

Police responded to the Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County around 11:21 p.m. ET on Saturday, Daily Mail reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration contacted the local police after they lost contact with the Rockwell Commander aircraft after take off at 11 p.m.

'Officers responded to the Covington Municipal Airport at approximately 11:21 p.m. after receiving a call from the FAA in reference to a single-engine aircraft that had taken off at approximately 11:00 p.m.,' the Covington Police Department said.

'There was no further communication from the aircraft after takeoff. Officers located the aircraft in the woods just north of the runway.

'Two individuals were located with the aircraft and were pronounced dead at the scene.'

The FAA said they are investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, and confirmed the aircraft was a Rockwell Commander.

No information about the victims' identities has been released.

SD/