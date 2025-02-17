  1. Politics
Top Iran, Oman diplomats hold talks in Muscat

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

The Iranian and Omani diplomats met each other on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) held in Muscat, Oman.

Heading a delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, early on Sunday morning.

In addition to participating and delivering a speech at the summit, the Iranian Foreign Minister also held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and other officials participating in the event.

The 8th edition of the IOC takes place in Muscat, Oman, on February 16-17, 2025 under the theme “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.” This edition will highlight the importance of inclusivity and building new partnerships in the maritime sector. It aims to strengthen collaboration among nations and institutions to address shared challenges, enhance connectivity, and promote sustainable development in the region. The event is expected to host participants from over 60 countries and international organizations, reflecting the region’s strategic importance and the need for collaborative solutions.

