VIDEO: Araghchi meets with Yemeni negotiator

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Spokesman of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement and the top negotiator, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, in Muscat, Oman on Monday.
