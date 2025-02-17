Iran, Iraq urge efforts to boost all-out relations

In a meeting in Baghdad on Sunday, Takht Ravanchi and Mandalawi discussed leading regional and international developments as well as ways to improve mutual ties in various fields, particularly in the trade and economic sectors.

They called for the exchange of official parliamentary and governmental delegations to review the necessary mechanisms for activating the Iran-Iraq joint friendship committee and exchanging experiences between the two countries’ parliaments, Press TV reported.

The Iraqi acting Council of Representatives’ speaker also condemned the Israeli regime’s repeated acts of violation against the Lebanese and Palestinian people despite a ceasefire.

Mandalawi said the Israeli regime’s disregard for laws, charters, and international agreements would not have been possible without the support of certain Western countries.

He expressed the Iraqi parliament’s opposition to the US-Israeli plan to forcibly relocate the people of the Gaza Strip and called on the Arab and Muslim countries to take a firm stance in this regard.

He warned that if the Arab and Muslim countries refuse to heed the issue and counter it, other countries would also suffer harm.

Mandalawi said the parliaments of the Arab and Muslim countries should introduce some initiatives to support the Gaza Strip and Lebanon and oppose the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of resettling Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab countries. He also said the US would “take over” the besieged Strip and turn it into a tourist destination.

The plan has drawn widespread condemnation around the world.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has been in place in Gaza since January 19, pausing the Tel Aviv regime’s more than 15 months of war that has killed over 48,260 people, mostly women, and children, and left the Palestinian territory in ruins.

