Iran FM Araghchi meets Swiss envoy to MENA for talks

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Muscat on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interests.

The 8th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim Summit was held in Muscat, jointly hosted by Oman, India, and Singapore, under the slogan "our voyage to new horizons of maritime partnership."

The conference was held with the participation of high-ranking officials from 20 member countries.

