Iran COVID-19 update: 85 deaths, 6,527 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,527 COVID-19 infections and 85 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,398,841 with the death toll standing at 57,736.

According to Lari, 4,018 patients are in critical condition while 1,189,975 patients have recovered.

So far, 9,125,076 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 101,523,130 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,186,520 and recoveries amounting to 73,434,605.

