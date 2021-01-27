Iran COVID-19 update: 91 deaths, 6,608 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,392,314 with the death toll standing at 57,651.

According to Lari, 4,024 patients are in critical condition while 1,183,463 patients have recovered.

So far, 9,070,167 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 100 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,169,461 and recoveries amounting to 72,960,703.

