  1. Iran
Feb 1, 2021, 2:21 PM

Iran registers 6,597 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

Iran registers 6,597 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,597 COVID-19 infections and 79 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,424,596 with the death toll standing at 57,038.

According to Lari, 3,896 patients are in critical condition while 1,216,305 patients have recovered.

So far, more than 9.34 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 103.5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,239,043 and recoveries amounting to 75,205,464.

HJ/

News Code 169352

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News