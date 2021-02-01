Iran registers 6,597 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,424,596 with the death toll standing at 57,038.

According to Lari, 3,896 patients are in critical condition while 1,216,305 patients have recovered.

So far, more than 9.34 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 103.5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,239,043 and recoveries amounting to 75,205,464.

HJ/