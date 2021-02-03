Iran COVID-19 update: 6,870 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wed., saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,438,286 with the death toll standing at 58,189.

According to Lari, 3,838 patients are in critical condition while 1,229,391 patients have recovered.

So far, close to 9.44 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, near 104.4 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2.26 million and recoveries amounting to 76.3 million.

