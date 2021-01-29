Iran COVID-19 update: 71 deaths, 6,573 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,405,414 with the death toll standing at 57,807

According to Lari, 3,990 patients are in critical condition while 1,196,374 patients have recovered.

So far, 9,015,376 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 100,351,000 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,151,569 and recoveries amounting to 72,402,569.

MA/IRN84203051