Iran doing well in COVID battle despite cruel sanctions

“We have taken promising steps in the production of the coronavirus vaccine and our specialists are sure that domestic vaccine will be available by the next [Iranian] year [starts March 21],” Rouhani said during Saturday’s session of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

The president referred to the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation and their impacts on the prompt response to the pandemic, saying, "There was a fundamental difference between Iran and rest of the world in the fight against coronavirus as we were under economic pressure by the former US administration while others were free for trade and financial transaction.”

He noted that the previous US administration, through economic terrorism, challenged the purchase of, medical equipment and prevented Iran from receiving loans, while other countries did not have such problems.

Rouhani added that the sanctions have also restricted the Iranian researchers' access to the much-needed data, however, the Iranian scientists have managed to propel their plans significantly and the domestic vaccines will hopefully be available to people in the coming months.

The president also urged continued adherence to the health protocols by the general public till the pandemic is fully contained.

