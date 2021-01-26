Iran may import first foreign vaccine via COVAX Facility

“It seems that Iran will receive the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine through COVAX Facility by late February", said Mostafa Ghanei in a seminar on Tuesday, adding that however its type depends on the vaccines offered by the World Health Organization."

He went on to say, "Today, 11 Iranian knowledge-based companies are working on the Covid-19 vaccine, of which the Pasteur Institute's joint vaccine with Cuba is in the second human phase and will probably enter phase 3 by late March."

"No country can vaccinate all its people with only one type of vaccine, so we must apply for the vaccine from various domestic and foreign sources", he stressed.

According to Ghanei, it is predicted that the first home-made vaccine will be put into operation by June 2021 and, almost seven or eight companies out of the mentioned 11 companies will be definitely successful in this field.

