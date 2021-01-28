MP urges for removal of all sanctions before return to JCPOA

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian, who represents Tehran’s constituency in the Iranian Parliament, said that the JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal was a "tool" to lift the banking sanctions on the country at the start of 2015 but that did not happen.

He welcomed possible Washington’s return to the nuclear deal if the sanctions, especially the ones on Iran’s banking relations with the world, are lifted, but he added that Biden’s signature to return to the JCPOA would be meaningless to Tehran while the sanctions are still in place.

The lawmaker further reminded that the Iranian parliament passed the bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, giving Washington two months to lift the sanctions.

Nabavian also acknowledged that the sanctions are to blame for some of the economic problems the Iranian people are facing inside the country while criticizing President Rouhani’s administration for its mismanagement that has played a significant part in intensifying the effect of the unlawful sanctions on the ordinary people’s livelihood.

Meanwhile, he urged for the removal of all sanctions as a whole rather than their partial removal, saying that Iran’s banking ties with the whole world rather than with only some countries should be restored.

